Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

PTEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 30,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

