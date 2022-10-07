Paycer Protocol (PCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11,971.96

Paycer Protocol (PCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Paycer Protocol has a market cap of $11,971.96 and approximately $49,913.00 worth of Paycer Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paycer Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Paycer Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paycer Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

About Paycer Protocol

Paycer Protocol was first traded on January 5th, 2022. Paycer Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Paycer Protocol’s official Twitter account is @paycerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paycer Protocol is www.paycer.io.

Paycer Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycer Protocol (PCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Paycer Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paycer Protocol is 0.01234199 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $16,264.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paycer.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycer Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycer Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycer Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycer Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycer Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.