Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 354,342,243 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @peonycoin. Peony’s official website is peony.net.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony (PNY) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PNY through the process of mining. Peony has a current supply of 249,442,097.8144798 with 353,940,963.43444747 in circulation. The last known price of Peony is 0.01532458 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,228.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peony.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

