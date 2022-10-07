PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

