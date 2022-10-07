Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 12.5%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 979,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,384,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Petroteq Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

