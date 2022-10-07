PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $19.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.83, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 60.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in PG&E by 489.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in PG&E by 4.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,223,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.