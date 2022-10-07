Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

