Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.57 and last traded at $92.09. Approximately 47,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,700,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.