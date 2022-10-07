Pinkslip Finance Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last Week (PSLIP)

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Pinkslip Finance has a total market cap of $107,783.00 and $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkslip Finance has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Profile

Pinkslip Finance’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars.

