Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.