Piper Sandler Cuts Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target to $8.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

