Piper Sandler Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $187.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.70.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $139.08 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

