Piper Sandler Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $187.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.70.
EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $139.08 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
