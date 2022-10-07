Piratera 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,635.00 (PIRA)

Piratera (PIRA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Piratera has a total market cap of $14,121.52 and approximately $48,635.00 worth of Piratera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Piratera has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Piratera token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Piratera Token Profile

Piratera’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Piratera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Piratera’s official Twitter account is @piraterabay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Piratera’s official message board is medium.com/@piratera.official. The official website for Piratera is piratera.io.

Buying and Selling Piratera

According to CryptoCompare, “Piratera (PIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Piratera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piratera is 0.00054559 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $372.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piratera.io/.”

