Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. 317,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 379,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Planet 13 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Planet 13 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.