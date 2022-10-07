Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.04.

Plug Power stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 321,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

