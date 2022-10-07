POKELON (POKELON) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

POKELON (POKELON) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One POKELON token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, POKELON has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. POKELON has a market capitalization of $107,978.64 and $11,736.00 worth of POKELON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

POKELON Token Profile

POKELON’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. POKELON’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. The official message board for POKELON is pokelon-finance.medium.com. POKELON’s official Twitter account is @pokelonofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POKELON is pokelon.finance.

Buying and Selling POKELON

According to CryptoCompare, “POKELON (POKELON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. POKELON has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of POKELON is 0.00017203 USD and is down -33.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,589.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pokelon.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POKELON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POKELON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POKELON using one of the exchanges listed above.

