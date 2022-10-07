Polaris Share (POLA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Polaris Share token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polaris Share has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $89,654.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polaris Share Profile

Polaris Share’s launch date was September 2nd, 2012. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 tokens. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polaris Share is polarishare.io. The official message board for Polaris Share is blog.naver.com/polarishare.

Polaris Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris Share (POLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2012and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polaris Share has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polaris Share is 0.01909149 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106,283.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polarishare.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polaris Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polaris Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polaris Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

