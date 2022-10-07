Polkalokr (LKR) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.37 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars.

