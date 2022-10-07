Pontoon (TOON) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

Pontoon (TOON) traded up 304.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Pontoon has a total market capitalization of $48,992.35 and approximately $32,634.00 worth of Pontoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pontoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pontoon has traded 188.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Pontoon Token Profile

Pontoon launched on October 21st, 2021. Pontoon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,249 tokens. Pontoon’s official Twitter account is @pontoonfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pontoon is pontoon.fi.

Buying and Selling Pontoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Pontoon (TOON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pontoon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pontoon is 0.00662081 USD and is down -13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $36,330.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pontoon.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pontoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pontoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pontoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

