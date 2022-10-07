Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,809 tokens. Poolz Finance’s official message board is poolz.medium.com. The official website for Poolz Finance is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poolz Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz Finance (POOLZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Poolz Finance has a current supply of 4,992,280 with 3,712,410.13123693 in circulation. The last known price of Poolz Finance is 1.35966976 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $486,474.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poolz.finance/.”

