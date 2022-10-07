POP (POP!) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,788.00

POP (POP!) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One POP coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POP has a total market capitalization of $604,081.00 and approximately $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POP has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About POP

POP was first traded on April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. The official website for POP is pop.town/#. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

