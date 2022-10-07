Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 1,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
