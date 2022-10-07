Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 1,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.