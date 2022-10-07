Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,882. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

