Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 3,548 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,938,552. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

