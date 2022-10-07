Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.51. The stock had a trading volume of 159,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

