Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of PDEX opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
