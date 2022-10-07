Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 3.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 70,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 34,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Probe Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

About Probe Metals

(Get Rating)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.