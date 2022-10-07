PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $41.52

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.52, but opened at $39.50. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 1,322 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

