Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.32 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.