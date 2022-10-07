Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 56,852 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of PGNY traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

