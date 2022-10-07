Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 56,852 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Progyny Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of PGNY traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.63.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.