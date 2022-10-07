Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.27.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

