ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 269,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,447,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

