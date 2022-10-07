ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 244,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,138,793 shares.The stock last traded at $38.08 and had previously closed at $40.08.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $5,786,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

