ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 526,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,914,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 343,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.