Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

PRU opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

