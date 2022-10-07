PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.