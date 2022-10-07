PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $103,416.32 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $103,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $197,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 429,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,278. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

