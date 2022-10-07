PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

