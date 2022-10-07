Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 40.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 63,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,738. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -470.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

