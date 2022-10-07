Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Decreased by Analyst

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
