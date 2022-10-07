Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.92.

QTWO stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $90.85.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

