Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.