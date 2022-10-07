Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of UAL opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 493.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,856 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 700.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

