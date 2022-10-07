Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Coty stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

