Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Shares Down 2.3%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 6,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

