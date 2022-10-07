Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Trading Up 1.1%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 176,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Q&K International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Q&K International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Q&K International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Q&K International Group worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

