QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. 380,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

