R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.00

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 5198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

R1 RCM Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after purchasing an additional 131,878 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

