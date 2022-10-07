Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $865,735.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rai Reflex Index token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00014586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $13.36 million and $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Token Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,713,335 tokens. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. The official message board for Rai Reflex Index is medium.com/reflexer-labs. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, "Rai Reflex Index (RAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://reflexer.finance/."

