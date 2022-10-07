Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Tops $8.08 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Rainicorn was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rainicorn’s official website is rainicoin.io. The Reddit community for Rainicorn is https://reddit.com/r/rainicorn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rainicorn is rainicoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rainicorn (RAINI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rainicorn has a current supply of 500,000,000. The last known price of Rainicorn is 0.01451155 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $141,902.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rainicoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

